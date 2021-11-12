Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bolton back to winning ways as Crewe’s woes continue

By Press Association
November 12 2021, 10.16pm Updated: November 12 2021, 11.08pm
Josh Sheehan, right, celebrates his goal with fellow scorer Amadou Bakayoko (Martin Rickett/PA)
Bolton ended a five-game winless streak in Sky Bet League One as an inspired second-half showing earned a 2-0 win over bottom club Crewe.

Ian Evatt’s side, with only one point from a possible 15 prior to the Cheshire side’s visit, struggled in the opening 45 minutes, resulting in murmurings of fans’ disapproval at the interval.

But the game changed in Wanderers’ favour four minutes after the restart. Luke Offord failed to clear his penalty area and keeper David Richards brought down Amadou Bakayoko as the striker tussled for the loose ball.

Josh Sheehan sent Richards the wrong way, ending an 11-game goal drought with his fourth of the season.

Wanderers doubled their lead five minutes later. Elias Kachunga crossed from the byline and Bakayoko converted from four yards to register his first league goal since the opening day of the campaign.

Crewe’s latest setback still leaves them six points off safety after a 10th defeat in 17 games. Alex, however, were not without chances but Joel Dixon saved from Zac Williams and Scott Kashket while Madger Gomes hit the post in stoppage time.