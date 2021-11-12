James Rowberry hails spirit of Newport players

Newport boss James Rowberry hailed the spirit of his players as they ended Hartlepool’s unbeaten home record with a 2-1 win.

The Exiles recorded a third successive victory to move up to fifth in the League Two table, thanks to Dom Telford’s stoppage-time winner.

And Rowberry, whose side travelled to the north east on the day of the game, said: “It was very dramatic I lost my voice. I’m really pleased with it. I suppose people say there’s nothing better than an injury-time winner, but I’m pleased for the lads and my staff.

“Their record here has been superb and winning it shows character. I spoke to the lads today before we left and said it was important we carry on doing what we do and do it well. It’s important to get the processes right and win games. We showed courage and character to come back after conceding.

“I’m not looking at the table and we are fifth, but I’m conscious about not getting carried away. A pat on the back is six inches from a kick up the backside.”

In an impressive first half, the visitors took the lead on on 32 minutes. Hartlepool-born skipper Matty Dolan curled over a tasty corner and Courtney Baker-Richardson headed home.

The home side were much improved after the break, with Luke Molyneux at the heart of it all.

First up his driven ball across the face of goal evaded all, and he then set up Matty Daly for a dipping volley, before another cross was out of reach for a simple tap-in.

When Molyneux was felled on the edge of the area on 63 minutes, David Ferguson curled his free-kick into the top corner.

Pools’ interim boss Antony Sweeney said: “To lose in the manner we did is so disappointing. Sometimes you have to take what it on offer and a point at home would be a good one to keep the run going. There’s a few mistakes within the second goal which we as players and staff aren’t happy with and it hurt us.

“We say all the time you can have formations, style of play and get over complicated. You have a responsibility to stop someone scoring and we didn’t do that. We have had chances to do the same ourselves and didn’t do it and that is the fine margins in the game.”

“First half we got caught out a but by how they play. They are a good side and we have to respect that. We sat off and allowed them to come at us and play between us.

“Second half we created some really good openings ourselves, but the game is won and lost in both boxes.”