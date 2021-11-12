Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Ian Evatt relieved as Bolton ‘stop the rot’ with win over Crewe

By Press Association
November 12 2021, 11.08pm
Ian Evatt saw his side earn an overdue win (Isaac Parkin/PA)
Ian Evatt saw his side earn an overdue win (Isaac Parkin/PA)

Ian Evatt was happy to see Bolton “stop the rot” courtesy of a 2-0 Sky Bet League One win over bottom club Crewe.

Josh Sheehan’s penalty and Amadou Bakayoko’s close-range finish in the space of five second-half minutes set up Wanderers for a badly-needed three points.

“The win was the most important thing,” said Evatt.

“In the first half Crewe were very deep and almost had a back six. And I understand the nerves and frustration from the crowd.

“Had we won the last three or four games they would probably have viewed it as a good half of football. But you are not going to create chance after chance, especially playing a low block. You have to be patient.

“It was a long October so it was important we won at all costs.

“We know we need to be better and we will be better. We have stopped the rot, so to speak.

“In the second half, we came out fast and got the two goals. But they had nothing to lose and started passing the ball and because of our run we became fearful and nervous.”

Crewe remain six points adrift of safety and boss Dave Artell said: “A crazy 10 minutes cost us the game.

“Bolton get booed off at half-time and the manager is getting a bit of abuse because we have frustrated them.

“We are not in the position to go toe-to-toe with Bolton. But when a team gets frustrated by half-time, you think another 15-20 minutes and you have got them.

“They would have to take more chances and the game would be more open. But it was a crazy 10 minutes.

“I haven’t seen the penalty back but the referee is closer. I thought the referee was very card-happy. He booked their lad (Kachunga) after 30 seconds and I didn’t see what he did wrong.

“But I am not blaming the ref. He gave it. Our lad (Luke Offord) chested the ball straight to their lad and that can’t happen at any level. You give the referee opportunity to give the penalty so you can’t blame anyone but ourselves.

“The second goal was terrible to give away, with two or three mistakes from our point of view.”

Artell, however, was full of praise for 17-year-old debutant Zac Williams, who almost pulled a goal back with a 59th-minute header.

“For a 17-year-old kid making his debut, I thought he was outstanding,” he said. “He was our best player, which shows where we are at and where he is at.”

More from The Courier