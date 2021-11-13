Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former Aston Villa boss Dean Smith offered Norwich job

By Press Association
November 13 2021, 11.48am
Dean Smith, pictured, has been offered the Norwich manager’s job (Naomi Baker/PA)
Norwich have offered Dean Smith the chance to replace Daniel Farke as manager at Carrow Road, the PA news agency understands.

The Canaries have turned to the ex-Aston Villa boss after Frank Lampard pulled out of the running.

Smith was sacked by Villa on November 7 but could now jump straight back into Premier League management.

Daniel Farke was sacked by Norwich earlier this month
Norwich sacked Farke on November 6, only hours after the German had overseen the Canaries’ first win of the Premier League season in a 2-1 victory at Brentford.

Smith is expected to make his decision over the weekend but is understood to be keen on a quick return to coaching.

Farke’s spell as Norwich boss was ultimately ended by his side’s chastening 7-0 hammering at Chelsea on October 23, even though he remained in the job a further two matches.

Smith lost his job at Villa after five straight Premier League defeats, with the Birmingham club’s last victory coming on September 25 with a 1-0 win at Manchester United.

