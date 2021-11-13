Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Lee Angol leveller denies Port Vale as Bradford snatch point

By Press Association
November 13 2021, 2.12pm
Lee Angol scored the equaliser for Bradford (Chris Radburn/PA).
Lee Angol’s towering second-half header earned Bradford a point in a 1-1 draw at Port Vale.

The Valiants had been on course to go joint top of League Two with James Wilson’s goal 10 minutes into the second half.

But substitute Angol headed home Matty Foulds’ cross 15 minutes from time to frustrate Vale, who had needed a win to move level on points with leaders Forest Green.

After hitting 17 goals in winning four straight games Vale were frustrated in the first half by their mid-table opponents, who created the early chances. Former Vale striker Theo Robinson fired one straight at goalkeeper Lucas Covolan, who also gathered Charles Vernam’s header from Robinson’s cross moments later.

At the other end, James Gibbons forced a fine save from Richard O’Donnell with a blistering effort from distance midway through the half.

O’Donnell was at full stretch again 10 minutes later to keep out Tom Conlon’s sweetly-struck curler.

The visitors almost took a lead into half-time with a chance on the break but, with team-mates piling forward in numbers, Vernam chose to go himself and blasted wide of the near post.

The breakthrough came 10 minutes into the second half. David Amoo made a determined run at the backtracking Bradford defence and a ricochet in the box fell kindly for Wilson, who finally beat the luckless O’Donnell after the keeper’s initial save.

But after 75 minutes Angol rose highest to meet a brilliant cross from Foulds to equalise.

Vale’s George Lloyd and Alex Gilliead of Bradford could not capitalise on their late chances and the two teams settled for a point apiece.