Carlisle boss Keith Millen still waiting on first league win after Barrow draw

By Press Association
November 13 2021, 3.12pm
Keith Millen saw his side held by Barrow (Clint Hughes/PA)
Keith Millen is still waiting for his first Sky Bet League Two win as Carlisle manager after a drab 0-0 derby draw against Barrow.

But United’s point – only their fourth from their last 10 games – lifted them out of the bottom two ahead of Saturday’s later kick-offs.

Visitors Barrow have now gone six league matches without victory as they failed to gain a first win in this fixture since 1960.

United’s biggest crowd of the season – 7,470 – watched this all-Cumbrian clash, but there was a lack of quality to excite either set of fans.

Zach Clough, after only 10 seconds, and Callum Guy went close early on. However, it was Barrow who created the clearer chances in the opening period.

Josh Gordon headed off-target following a great cross from ex-United defender Connor Brown, while Offrande Zanzala, another former Carlisle man, toe-poked wide from close range.

There was little to choose between the rivals in the second period either. But Carlisle almost won it seven minutes from time as defender Rod McDonald crashed a left-footed drive against the crossbar.

James Jones did find the net in stoppage time for Barrow, but play had already been halted for a foul.

