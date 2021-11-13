Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Keith Millen feels Carlisle deserved more than Barrow draw

By Press Association
November 13 2021, 4.36pm
Keith Millen felt Carlisle could have claimed the three points (Clint Hughes/PA)
Carlisle manager Keith Millen believed his side should have secured Cumbrian derby bragging rights following a goalless draw with Barrow.

But Bluebirds boss Mark Cooper was equally adamant the visitors also deserved to end their own winless streak in the Sky Bet League Two clash at Brunton Park.

Defender Rod McDonald went closest to breaking the deadlock for struggling Carlisle when his late close-range drive smashed against Barrow’s crossbar.

Cooper, however, pointed to an excellent first-half chance for ex-Carlisle striker Offrande Zanzala which might have earned Barrow a first league win over United since 1960.

“I am generally pleased with the performance,” said Millen, who is still waiting on a first league win since taking charge. “We started the game well and were really positive.

“Without the ball there was a real structure and understanding to what we are about.

“Barrow had a 15-minute spell in the first half when we struggled to deal with the long kick.

“They got the ball wide and got crosses in where they had a couple of opportunities.

“But no team dominates for 90 minutes. You will have your good spells when hopefully you will score.

“When you don’t have a good spell you have to make sure you don’t concede. We were a bit fortunate in the first half.

“But in the second, once we got going, I thought our energy and the way we moved the ball, there was only going to be one team to win it.

“It was just a matter of whether we could finish the chances. We had enough opportunities to win the game.

“It’s been a good week with three good performances and three clean sheets. But I am frustrated we have not scored when we deserved three points.”

Cooper said: “We had three brilliant chances in the first half. I thought we should have been a couple of goals up at half-time.

“It was an open goal for ‘Zanz.’ He is devastated because you would have put your house on him scoring.

“In a derby you have to score because that puts an onus on the home side to come on to you.

“When you don’t take those gilt-edged chances, you know there is going to be a backlash. We knew we had to weather a storm.

“We didn’t play great in the second half, but I said after the Rochdale game I was going to find a way to make us more difficult to get at. And that’s three clean sheets in a week.

“So we have looked really solid at one end. When you do that you take away some of your threat. So you have got to find that blend.

“But usually if you keep a clean sheet you get a win, and we had three chances to win the game.”