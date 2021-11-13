Keith Millen feels Carlisle deserved more than Barrow draw

An error occurred. Please try again.

Carlisle manager Keith Millen believed his side should have secured Cumbrian derby bragging rights following a goalless draw with Barrow.

But Bluebirds boss Mark Cooper was equally adamant the visitors also deserved to end their own winless streak in the Sky Bet League Two clash at Brunton Park.

Defender Rod McDonald went closest to breaking the deadlock for struggling Carlisle when his late close-range drive smashed against Barrow’s crossbar.

Cooper, however, pointed to an excellent first-half chance for ex-Carlisle striker Offrande Zanzala which might have earned Barrow a first league win over United since 1960.

“I am generally pleased with the performance,” said Millen, who is still waiting on a first league win since taking charge. “We started the game well and were really positive.

“Without the ball there was a real structure and understanding to what we are about.

“Barrow had a 15-minute spell in the first half when we struggled to deal with the long kick.

“They got the ball wide and got crosses in where they had a couple of opportunities.

“But no team dominates for 90 minutes. You will have your good spells when hopefully you will score.

“When you don’t have a good spell you have to make sure you don’t concede. We were a bit fortunate in the first half.

“But in the second, once we got going, I thought our energy and the way we moved the ball, there was only going to be one team to win it.

“It was just a matter of whether we could finish the chances. We had enough opportunities to win the game.

“It’s been a good week with three good performances and three clean sheets. But I am frustrated we have not scored when we deserved three points.”

Cooper said: “We had three brilliant chances in the first half. I thought we should have been a couple of goals up at half-time.

“It was an open goal for ‘Zanz.’ He is devastated because you would have put your house on him scoring.

“In a derby you have to score because that puts an onus on the home side to come on to you.

“When you don’t take those gilt-edged chances, you know there is going to be a backlash. We knew we had to weather a storm.

“We didn’t play great in the second half, but I said after the Rochdale game I was going to find a way to make us more difficult to get at. And that’s three clean sheets in a week.

“So we have looked really solid at one end. When you do that you take away some of your threat. So you have got to find that blend.

“But usually if you keep a clean sheet you get a win, and we had three chances to win the game.”