John Hughes makes winning start at Dunfermline with victory at former club

John Hughes made an instant impact on his debut as Dunfermline boss as the cinch Championship basement boys came from behind to win 2-1 at his former club Inverness and record their first league win of the season.

The promotion-chasing hosts at Caledonian Stadium – now winless in five – scored via Billy Mckay in the 21st minute, Michael Gardyne hitting a post with an effort from range that his team-mate was ready to follow up for 1-0.

Five minutes after half-time the Pars drew level as Danny Devine stuck away Aaron Comrie’s low ball into the box.

And the Caley Jags were left stunned four minutes after the hour as Dom Thomas turned the game on its head with a chipped finish into the far corner to cap a fine run.