Charlton’s improvement under caretaker boss Johnnie Jackson continues at Burton

By Press Association
November 13 2021, 5.10pm
Charlton’s Ben Purrington (centre) celebrates his winner at Burton (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Ben Purrington’s first half header ensured that Johnnie Jackson’s unbeaten spell as Charlton caretaker boss continued with a 1-0 win at Burton.

The Pirelli Stadium contest was a feisty affair, with both sides playing more than 70 minutes of the Sky Bet League One contest with 10 men.

Referee Trevor Kettle showed red cards to Charlton striker Jayden Stockley and Albion skipper Deji Oshilaja for sparking a massed brawl in the Burton penalty area after an off-the-ball incident at a corner in the 17th minute.

Charlton settled quicker after the dismissals and three minutes later they were ahead as Purrington guided home a header after a corner had been flicked on.

Albion had shouts for a penalty just before half-time when Kane Hemmings appeared to be felled by goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray but the referee instead showed Hemmings a yellow card for simulation.

Joe Powell tested MacGillivray early in the second half as Albion chased an equaliser and the visiting keeper held on to efforts from Tom O’Connor as Charlton made it three wins from four under Jackson’s temporary stewardship.

