Armani Little scores a brace as Torquay come from behind to defeat Dover

Armani Little scored a brace as Torquay came from behind to edge a narrow 2-1 National League victory over bottom side Dover.

Former Chelsea youth player Travis Gregory handed the visitors a quick lead as he found the net just four minutes in for his first goal of the season.

Torquay winger Keelan O’Connell tested Dover goalkeeper Adam Parkes six minutes later, while Ben Wynter fired the ball wide and Klaidi Lolos headed an effort over the crossbar on the half-hour mark as the hosts searched for an equaliser.

They did not have to wait much longer, though, as Gulls captain Little picked out the bottom corner from just outside the box to level matters 11 minutes before the break.

Ryan Hanson got his head on the end of a corner from Koby Arthur deep into the second half but he sent the ball wide as Dover looked to end their 16-match winless run in all competitions.

But Little completed his brace at the death with his seventh goal of the season as Torquay clinched maximum points and extend their unbeaten league run to three matches.