Home Sport

Woking win at struggling Southend

By Press Association
November 13 2021, 5.14pm
Woking triumphed at Roots Hall (Steven Paston/PA)
Woking strengthened their play-off chase with a 2-0 National League win at struggling Southend.

Having lost three league games on the bounce in October, Woking beat Altrincham at the end of the month before suffering a fourth defeat in five at home to Bromley last time out.

However, Tahvon Campbell set them on the path to victory at Roots Hall on Saturday with a 22nd-minute opener.

Campbell fired a drilled left-footed effort into the net after being found at the back post by a Jamar Loza delivery.

Tyreke Johnson rattled the crossbar before half-time but it was not until the 88th minute that Woking finally put the result beyond doubt, with Max Kretzschmar converting a penalty after Southend were penalised for handball.

The result leaves Woking five points off the play-off positions but with a game in hand over seventh-placed Dagenham, while Southend are now just one point above the relegation zone.

