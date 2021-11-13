Ipswich denied by woodwork as Oxford share spoils

An error occurred. Please try again.

Ipswich and Oxford fought out a nail-biting 0-0 draw with Town twice denied by the woodwork.

The visitors looked the sharper unit during the first period but the home side came more into the game in the second half.

In the fifth minute a corner by Lee Evans was headed against the post by Town’s leading scorer Macauley Bonne.

After Ipswich keeper Christian Walton had palmed away a shot from Mark Sykes at the other end, Town struck the same post again in the 19th minute. Bailey Clements found Bersant Celina whose shot from just outside the penalty area rebounded to safety.

Janoi Donacien made a last-ditch tackle to prevent Oxford taking the lead, while their keeper Simon Eastwood got a hand to an effort from Bonne.

Celina bent a shot just wide from the edge of the penalty area and substitute Conor Chaplin sent another effort narrowly off target but neither side could make the significant breakthrough to gain the three precious points.