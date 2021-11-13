Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bristol Rovers come from behind to stun Northampton

By Press Association
November 13 2021, 5.16pm
Bristol Rovers’ Antony Evans (top) celebrates his winning goal (Steven Paston/PA).
Bristol Rovers' Antony Evans (top) celebrates his winning goal (Steven Paston/PA).

Antony Evans netted a 59th-minute winner as Bristol Rovers came from behind to beat Northampton 2-1 in a feisty League Two clash at the Memorial Stadium.

Both sides could have netted in a lively opening to the game, Evans shooting wide from a good chance and Rovers goalkeeper James Belshaw saving well from a Kion Etete volley at the other end.

The hosts were denied by the woodwork in the 33rd minute, Josh Grant firing against a post from Sam Finlay’s pass.

And the visitors took a 39th-minute lead when Connor Taylor fouled Paul Lewis inside the area and Sam Hoskins sent Belshaw the wrong way with a side-footed penalty.

But Grant levelled after 53 minutes with a powerful far-post header from Harry Anderson’s right-wing cross.

And just six minutes later Sam Nicholson forced a defensive error, allowing Evans to stride through and shoot low past Liam Roberts.

Rovers had midfielder Glenn Whelan sent off for a second booking after a 67th-minute foul on Mitch Pinnock but held out with few alarms.

