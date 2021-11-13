Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Portsmouth edge to a narrow victory as Wycombe are made to pay the penalty

By Press Association
November 13 2021, 5.18pm
Portsmouth’s Alex Bass saves a penalty from Wycombe’s Joe Jacobson (Liela Coker/PA)
Portsmouth's Alex Bass saves a penalty from Wycombe's Joe Jacobson (Liela Coker/PA)

Marcus Harness’ goal gave Portsmouth their first away win since the opening day of the season as they came away from Wycombe with a hard-fought 1-0 victory.

The result lifted Pompey into the top half of League One after they endured a difficult first half at Adams Park, in which Wycombe’s Joe Jacobson had a penalty saved.

The Chairboys had a spot-kick awarded when Sean Raggett clumsily bundled over Anis Mehmeti, but Pompey keeper Alex Bass barely had to move to keep out Jacobson’s poor attempt.

Portsmouth almost broke the deadlock themselves four minutes into the second half when George Hirst’s clean strike was brilliantly kept out by David Stockdale.

A much-improved performance by Pompey after the break brought reward in the 73rd minute when Hirst laid the ball across for Harness, who needed a couple of goes at forcing the ball over the line.

Jason McCarthy almost levelled for Wycombe when he struck a post from the edge of the box, then Bass produced a stunning save to keep out Sam Vokes’ header in stoppage time.

