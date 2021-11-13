Portsmouth edge to a narrow victory as Wycombe are made to pay the penalty

An error occurred. Please try again.

Marcus Harness’ goal gave Portsmouth their first away win since the opening day of the season as they came away from Wycombe with a hard-fought 1-0 victory.

The result lifted Pompey into the top half of League One after they endured a difficult first half at Adams Park, in which Wycombe’s Joe Jacobson had a penalty saved.

The Chairboys had a spot-kick awarded when Sean Raggett clumsily bundled over Anis Mehmeti, but Pompey keeper Alex Bass barely had to move to keep out Jacobson’s poor attempt.

Portsmouth almost broke the deadlock themselves four minutes into the second half when George Hirst’s clean strike was brilliantly kept out by David Stockdale.

A much-improved performance by Pompey after the break brought reward in the 73rd minute when Hirst laid the ball across for Harness, who needed a couple of goes at forcing the ball over the line.

Jason McCarthy almost levelled for Wycombe when he struck a post from the edge of the box, then Bass produced a stunning save to keep out Sam Vokes’ header in stoppage time.