Exeter stretch record unbeaten run with win over Oldham

Exeter extended their club record run of unbeaten games – and made it a 14th without loss in League Two – with a 2-1 win over Oldham at St James Park.

It is now 18 undefeated in all competitions for Matt Taylor’s exciting side after goals by Matt Jay and Jevani Brown condemned the Latics to a sixth successive match without victory.

Oldham started well, with Jamie Bowden and Benny Couto both missing good chances to break the deadlock.

After overcoming a slow start, Exeter went in front on 17 minutes when Josh Key’s cross picked out Jay and he swivelled and fired a shot into the far corner from six yards.

The Grecians started the second half well, with Brown capitalising on a defensive mistake to score his first goal for the club in the 50th minute.

Brown had a glorious chance to make it 3-0 when he latched on to a poor back-pass, but he rolled his shot wide of the near post with only the goalkeeper to beat.

Oldham pulled a goal back when Bowden let fly from distance to score a screamer six minutes from time but, despite late pressure, they could not find an equaliser.