Florian Kamberi earns a point for Sheffield Wednesday against Gillingham

By Press Association
November 13 2021, 5.24pm
Florian Kamberi, centre, equalised for Wednesday (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Florian Kamberi, centre, equalised for Wednesday (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Sheffield Wednesday and Gillingham could not be separated in a 1-1 draw, with goals coming in either half from Vadaine Oliver and Florian Kamberi.

The first clear chance of the game fell to Wednesday’s Callum Paterson, whose right-footed shot from the centre of the box rattled against the left post.

Oliver scored in the 22nd minute to put Gillingham ahead, producing a clinical finish from the middle of the area which went into the bottom right corner.

Wednesday went close as Theo Corbeanu went on a surging run down the right flank and got a shot off which forced Jamie Cumming to make a diving save.

Corbeanu continued to be the danger man for Wednesday as he produced a pinpoint cross which found Paterson in the penalty area and he struck the ball wide.

Kamberi found the equaliser for Wednesday in the 75th minute.

A powerful strike by Barry Bannan troubled the keeper and the ball fell to Kamberi, who slotted it into an open net.

