Alex Newby completes brace at the death as Rochdale and Leyton Orient draw

An error occurred. Please try again.

Alex Newby scored at the death to rescue a point as Rochdale held play-off-chasing Leyton Orient to a 2-2 League Two draw at Spotland.

The home side raced into the lead with the game just 30 seconds old, Corey O’Keeffe heading Liam Kelly’s delivery back across the face of goal and Newby nodding home from close range.

But Orient responded positively to the setback and were desperately unlucky when Aaron Drinan met Dan Kemp’s cross with a firm header which smashed against the underside of the crossbar before the home defence scrambled clear.

Drinan was not to be denied in the 24th minute, however, again combining with Kemp to race through on goal and fire the ball past Joel Coleman.

The visitors took the lead after 66 minutes when a long throw was partially cleared by Jeriel Dorsett, but Craig Clay met the loose ball on the volley. His execution was low and hard and ran through a crowded box and into the net.

Rochdale levelled in the 90th minute when Kelly’s corner was flicked to the back post and Newby converted to complete his brace.