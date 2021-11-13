Adi Yussu hits winner as Yeovil triumph against mid-table rivals Eastleigh

An error occurred. Please try again.

Yeovil beat Eastleigh 2-1 in the Vanarama National League to move level on points with their opponents in mid-table.

Harry Pritchard wasted an early Eastleigh chance and Tyrone Barnett was just unable to connect with Ben House’s cross.

Yeovil’s Dan Moss had an effort blocked and Adi Yussuf headed wide, but Tom Knowles’ rocket just before half-time gave the Glovers the lead.

Eastleigh defender Andrew Boyce headed Tom Whelan’s free-kick wide and House was also off target but Pritchard levelled the scores in the 68th minute, finishing at the second attempt.

Yussuf soon restored Yeovil’s advantage though, finishing emphatically from Joe Quigley’s flick-on. It remained 2-1 as Quigley was denied a brilliant third by keeper Joe McDonnell.