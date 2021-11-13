Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Mansfield keep up winning run as Ryan Stirk sinks Stevenage

By Press Association
November 13 2021, 5.30pm
Ryan Stirk was Mansfield’s match-winner (Martin Rickett/PA)
Ryan Stirk was Mansfield’s match-winner (Martin Rickett/PA)

Ryan Stirk’s first Mansfield goal secured the struggling Stags their first league away win of the season with a 2-1 victory over Stevenage.

Nigel Clough’s side made it four wins on the spin in all competitions for the first time in four years.

Alex Revell’s hosts twice hit the woodwork as Boro’s defeat made it six league games without a win.

Stevenage forward Jamie Reid saw an early effort hit the inside of the post before John-Joe O’Toole headed Mansfield in front from Stephen McLaughlin’s fine free-kick after only 19 minutes.

Stags striker Ryan Oates squandered a great one-on-one chance before half-time before Reid was again denied by the furniture deep in first-half stoppage time.

Stevenage skipper Scott Cuthbert levelled in the 55th minute when he nodded Arthur Read’s corner home at the back post but Birmingham loanee Stirk put the visitors back in front 10 minutes later.

Nathan Bishop secured the three points for Mansfield with a fine sprawling save to keep out Jake Reeves late on.

More from The Courier