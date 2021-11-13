Mansfield keep up winning run as Ryan Stirk sinks Stevenage

An error occurred. Please try again.

Ryan Stirk’s first Mansfield goal secured the struggling Stags their first league away win of the season with a 2-1 victory over Stevenage.

Nigel Clough’s side made it four wins on the spin in all competitions for the first time in four years.

Alex Revell’s hosts twice hit the woodwork as Boro’s defeat made it six league games without a win.

Stevenage forward Jamie Reid saw an early effort hit the inside of the post before John-Joe O’Toole headed Mansfield in front from Stephen McLaughlin’s fine free-kick after only 19 minutes.

Stags striker Ryan Oates squandered a great one-on-one chance before half-time before Reid was again denied by the furniture deep in first-half stoppage time.

Stevenage skipper Scott Cuthbert levelled in the 55th minute when he nodded Arthur Read’s corner home at the back post but Birmingham loanee Stirk put the visitors back in front 10 minutes later.

Nathan Bishop secured the three points for Mansfield with a fine sprawling save to keep out Jake Reeves late on.