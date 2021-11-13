Aldershot shock Grimsby to end losing run By Press Association November 13 2021, 5.30pm Aldershot stunned Grimsby (Isaac Parkin/PA). [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Tommy Willard and Alfy Whittingham struck to hand Aldershot just their third National League win of the season and shock Grimsby 2-1. Willard handed the hosts the ideal start by firing home from close range after 12 minutes, only for Harry Clifton to head the visitors level just three minutes later. Whittingham pounced on the hour mark to put the home side back in front, however, and inflict Grimsby’s fourth straight loss in all competitions. Shots by contrast claimed their first win in seven matches in all competitions, ending a losing streak dating all the way back to early October. More from The Courier Armani Little scores a brace as Torquay come from behind to defeat Dover Ashley Hemmings penalty helps Kidderminster upset Grimsby Grimsby knocked off top after late loss to Notts County Nick Anderton nets winner as Bristol Rovers end Harrogate’s unbeaten home run