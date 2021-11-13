Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Ethan Ross bags brace as Raith see off Hamilton to move into second

By Press Association
November 13 2021, 5.33pm
On-loan Aberdeen midfielder Ethan Ross netted a brace for Raith (Jeff Holmes/PA)
Raith maintained the pressure on leaders Kilmarnock as they cruised to 3-0 win at Hamilton to move up to second in the cinch Scottish Championship.

John McGlynn’s men bounced back from last week’s disappointing draw at Queen of the South with three first-half goals to make sure of the points.

Raith grabbed the lead when Hamilton’s Luke Matheson deflected a shot into his own net with just six minutes on the clock.

Then Ethan Ross stepped up with two goals in the last 10 minutes of the first period to effectively seal another win for McGlynn’s men.

A third-straight game without a win piles more pressure on the home side who sit in seventh place just three points clear of bottom club Dunfermline.

