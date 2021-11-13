Ethan Ross bags brace as Raith see off Hamilton to move into second By Press Association November 13 2021, 5.33pm On-loan Aberdeen midfielder Ethan Ross netted a brace for Raith (Jeff Holmes/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Raith maintained the pressure on leaders Kilmarnock as they cruised to 3-0 win at Hamilton to move up to second in the cinch Scottish Championship. John McGlynn’s men bounced back from last week’s disappointing draw at Queen of the South with three first-half goals to make sure of the points. Raith grabbed the lead when Hamilton’s Luke Matheson deflected a shot into his own net with just six minutes on the clock. Then Ethan Ross stepped up with two goals in the last 10 minutes of the first period to effectively seal another win for McGlynn’s men. A third-straight game without a win piles more pressure on the home side who sit in seventh place just three points clear of bottom club Dunfermline. More from The Courier Northern Ireland end long wait for home win as own goal sees off Lithuania John Hughes labels Dunfermline ‘a laughing stock’ in ‘siege mentality’ quest – as Pars boss addresses Raith Rovers nightmare Max Verstappen increases title lead over Lewis Hamilton with victory in Mexico Rangers go four points clear in Premiership after win over Ross County