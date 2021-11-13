Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Chesterfield move top after Kabongo Tshimanga treble

By Press Association
November 13 2021, 5.34pm
Kabongo Tshimanga, left hit a hat-trick as Chesterfield thrashed Weymouth (Tim Goode/PA)
Kabongo Tshimanga, left hit a hat-trick as Chesterfield thrashed Weymouth (Tim Goode/PA)

Kabongo Tshimanga hit a hat-trick as Chesterfield soared to the top of the Vanarama National League with a 4-0 thrashing of 10-man Weymouth.

The Spireites took advantage of slip-ups by their rivals to ascend to the summit and extend their unbeaten league record to six games.

Coming into the game off the back of two straight wins, the visitors’ hopes were effectively dashed when Ollie Harfield was sent off for handball in the 23rd minute, with Tshimanga converting the resulting penalty.

Tshimanga doubled his side’s lead on the stroke of half-time and completed his hat-trick with his 16th goal of the season on the hour mark, before Saido Khan completed the scoring with a 73rd-minute strike.

More from The Courier