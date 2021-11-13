Queen of the South let lead slip as Arbroath force draw at Gayfield Park By Press Association November 13 2021, 5.34pm Arbroath and Queen of South drew 1-1 at Gayfield Park (Peter Byrne/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Queen of the South failed to hang on to their lead and claim their first win in six cinch Championship games as they drew 1-1 with Arbroath at Gayfield Park. In a tight first-half affair, both teams went into the break with the scores deadlocked at 0-0. The visitors made the breakthrough just before the hour mark when Max Johnston’s delivery was met by the diving head of Innes Cameron, who nodded them in front. Arbroath pushed for an equaliser and levelled things up in the 67th minute through Michael McKenna, who followed up Joel Nouble’s shot to find the back of the net. Neither side could find the decisive winner, leaving the home side in fifth while the Doonhamers remain in ninth. More from The Courier Chris Hamilton: Arbroath love is helping mend my broken Hearts Bobby Linn goes the extra mile to regain Arbroath place as Lichties legend salutes ‘best squad’ Dick Campbell: ‘Walter Smith would have been first to call me after Dunfermline win…I’ve lost one of my best pals’ Arbroath 4-2 Dunfermline: Peter Grant faces fury as Bobby Linn brilliance punishes the Pars