Boreham Wood lose top spot after being held to a draw at Altrincham By Press Association November 13 2021, 5.34pm Altrincham drew with Boreham Wood (John Walton/PA)

Boreham Wood slipped off the top of the Vanarma Nation League table after a 1-1 draw at Altrincham. Jamal Fyfield put the visitors ahead just shy of the hour, only for Josh Hancock to level in the final quarter. The visitors ended a sequence of three wins in all competitions, with Chesterfield taking top spot thanks to a 4-0 win over Weymouth. Altrincham are still without a league win since the 2-0 victory over Maidenhead on October 9, but were at least able to cut short a run of three consecutive defeats.