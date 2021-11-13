Wrexham record another big away win to improve promotion prospects By Press Association November 13 2021, 5.48pm Phil Parkinson saw his Wrexham side ease to another win (Morgan Harlow/PA) [[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up Wrexham followed up their 5-0 midweek win at Aldershot with a 6-2 success at National League strugglers King’s Lynn. The home side grabbed a shock 12th minute lead through Michael Clunan and despite Aaron Hayden’s headed equaliser 10 minutes later they made it to the interval all-square in Norfolk. But Phil Parkinson’s men turned on the style after the break with further goals from Jordan Davies (52), Paul Mullin (63) and Jordan Ponticelli (76) effectively sealing another emphatic win. Malachi Linton pulled one back for King’s Lynn in the 86th minute but there was still time for Dan Jarvis and Cameron Green to complete the rout in added time. More from The Courier Weymouth record second National League win in a row against 10-man King’s Lynn Torquay end losing run with win over King’s Lynn Paul Mullin hits a late leveller as Wrexham take a point against Chesterfield King’s Lynn get back to winning ways with last-gasp Brett McGavin strike