Brian Graham at the double as Partick Thistle thump Ayr By Press Association November 13 2021, 5.54pm Partick Thistle triumphed at Somerset Park (Jeff Holmes/PA) Brian Graham bagged a brace as Partick Thistle thrashed Ayr 4-0 in the cinch Championship. Ross Docherty and Shea Gordon also found the net as the visitors coasted to a comfortable win on their travels. Thistle moved up to fourth in the table courtesy of a second win in a row, with their unbeaten league run stretching to seven matches. Ayr's woes continued unabated, the home side sinking to a fifth match without a victory.