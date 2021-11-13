Matt Taylor delighted to live up to expectation as Exeter run continues

Exeter manager Matt Taylor was a proud man after creating history with a record-breaking 2-1 victory over spirited Oldham in Sky Bet League Two.

Goals from Matt Jay and Jevani Brown made it a new club record of 14 league games undefeated for Taylor’s side, who are also 18 unbeaten in all competitions – a record extended following this win.

Jamie Bowden’s long-range screamer gave Oldham hope six minutes from time, but Exeter held firm to stretch their unbeaten home record to 17 – currently the best in England – and secure a fourth straight league win, the first time Taylor has achieved that in his managerial career.

“Credit goes to the players and staff,” Taylor said. “There is a really good feel around the whole place at the moment and I sensed a bit of excitement today.

“It felt like there were more than usual here. They were making a lot of noise, it was a little bit more vibrant and even in the lounges before the game, there was a sense of anticipation and expectation in relation to today’s game.

“I am pleased we put on a good enough performance to win the game.

“After the start to the season we had, when we had so many injuries and felt low after losing (3-0) at Leyton Orient, I think people are impressed with what the group have done, but it is still so early in the season and there’s a long way to go. But we do seem to be getting stronger and stronger.

“I was quite impressed with Oldham. They have some really good players and they will hurt some teams this season and will get better from this point on, but I was really pleased with our approach to the game.

“We scored two good goals and we could have had three or four.”

Things could have been different had Oldham taken two good chances early on and their manager, Keith Curle, said: “We started and finished the game well.

“At the end we had about three or four balls that have been put into the box and we have got too many people on the outside of the box.

“We all want the knockdown, but we have to create that bravery to get in the box because there are goals to be had.

“It is difficult to legislate for the mistake that led to the first goal. It gave the home team a boost.

“I don’t think they deserved it but, having players in and around the box where people can make mistakes, that is credit to them. That is something we need to do, get more people in the box.

“We didn’t move the ball quickly enough in the first half even though we started the game well. We didn’t move the ball into wide areas quickly enough. But we are learning and developing.”