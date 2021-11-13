Johnnie Jackson pleased to continue Charlton’s improvement

Charlton caretaker boss Johnnie Jackson enhanced his chances of getting the job on a permanent basis as Ben Purrington’s header secured a third win in four games, a 1-0 win at Burton.

Jackson said after the Sky Bet League One success: “I am really pleased with them. It’s a good away performance at a difficult place to come. We got a goal and we had to cling to it.”

Both sides were reduced to 10 men after a 17th-minute melee involving Charlton striker Jayden Stockley and Burton captain Deji Oshihlaja, once of the Addicks.

Jackson said he thought referee Trevor Kettle’s decision to show red cards was harsh, saying: “I think we might appeal.

“I thought the ref could have just booked them both, to be honest. I don’t think there were any punches thrown. I think they were having a bit of a wrestle on the floor and he could have booked them both and we could have carried on 11 against 11.”

Purrington’s second goal in three games secured the points and Jackson was pleased with his side’s threat from set pieces.

He continued: “(It’s) always pleasing to score from a corner. They are good opportunities to score but we lose Stockley and you lose a bit part of your set piece threat, so that is a big loss.

“But Purrington keeps popping up with the goals, he’s good in the air and strong so we still carry a threat at set plays.”

Burton boss Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink defended his skipper and also felt frustrated that his side did not get a penalty just before half-time, with striker Kane Hemmings instead seeing yellow from Kettle for simulation.

Hasselbaink said: “Deji is saying that he got hit and I believe him. He says that he didn’t retaliate.

“If you look at how the two boys were sent off there is a big gap between the two where Charlton players go to the fourth official and assistant. My player told me his version – and I trust him.

“Kane said that he got touched by the goalkeeper and that is the second game in a row we haven’t got the penalty.

“We are on the other end of it at the moment but we have to keep on going and fighting and hopefully things will turn.”

Burton have been strong at defending corners this season so to concede the only goal in that way was a source of frustration for Hasselbaink.

He added: “It is very disappointing to concede like that. That is our first one from a corner this season.

“Normally we defend them really well but when it is a tight game that is where a goal is going to come – but we didn’t create enough and we should have done a bit more with the possession that we had.”