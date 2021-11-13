Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

We won the first half and they won the second – Karl Robinson

By Press Association
November 13 2021, 6.09pm
Karl Robinson, left, felt Oxford ‘won’ the first half but admitted Ipswich took over in the second (Nigel French/PA)
Karl Robinson, left, felt Oxford ‘won’ the first half but admitted Ipswich took over in the second (Nigel French/PA)

Oxford head coach Karl Robinson and Ipswich manager Paul Cook agreed their goalless draw was a game of two halves.

Oxford dominated the first half despite the Tractor Boys twice hitting the post, but the hosts turned the tables in the second.

The result kept United in the play-off places in sixth, with Ipswich four points and three places behind them.

Robinson said: “I thought we won the first half and they won the second half.

“There were some big talking points and because we do an awful lot on our shape and what we do in and out of possession, I think we need to pay more attention to detail and the players need to accept responsibility.

“There were one or two things that they never did and it’s the combination of the right kind of delivery, the right timing of movement which create opportunities to score.

“I thought our decision-making in the final third wasn’t great but I’m really very, very pleased with the players and it’s a good point on the road against a very, very good team with a good manager and good staff.”

Town’s leading scorer Macauley Bonne had a header hit the post in the opening minutes and Ipswich keeper Christian Walton palmed away a shot from Mark Sykes.

Town struck the same post again in the 19th minute through Bersant Celina while defender Janoi Donacien made a last-ditch tackle to prevent Oxford taking the lead.

United keeper Simon Eastwood saved from Bonne, Celina bent a shot just wide from the edge of the penalty area and substitute Conor Chaplin sent another effort narrowly off target but neither team could make the breakthrough.

Cook said: “Oxford are a good side, there’s no getting away from that.

“Oxford showed their credentials in the game, they moved the ball from side to side, but from the second half we took control of the game kicking into the end we like kicking into and felt that a goal was coming.

“We allowed Oxford only brief counter-attacks in the second half so I was really pleased with how we played. I was really pleased with everything about our performance today but sometimes you’ve got to exert yourself on the game and make sure it’s a game you don’t lose and I felt we did that well today.

“I felt both sides with different styles had their moments at both ends but second half I felt very, very comfortable on the bench and felt that we really turned up a level. I felt we were looking like we were going to score but unfortunately we just couldn’t produce that moment of magic.”

More from The Courier