Darren Moore felt Sheffield Wednesday lacked ‘ruthlessness’ in Gillingham draw

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore said his side lacked “ruthlessness” in their 1-1 home draw with Gillingham.

Vadaine Oliver scored in the 22nd minute to put Gillingham ahead, producing a clinical finish from the centre of the box which went into the bottom right corner.

Wednesday went close as Theo Corbeanu embarked on a surging run down the right flank and got a shot off which forced Jamie Cumming to make a diving save.

Corbeanu continued to be the danger man for Wednesday as he produced a pinpoint cross which found Paterson in the penalty area and he struck the ball wide.

Florian Kamberi found the equaliser for Wednesday in the 75th minute to make it 1-1. A powerful strike by Barry Bannan troubled the keeper and the ball fell to Kamberi, who slotted into the back of the net.

Moore said: “When you look at the figures of the game, it was a game that Wednesday dominated from start to finish.

“I said to the boys after the game, ‘Let’s not turn out to be nearly-men come the end of the season’, this was a game where you have to go and take it to the opposition.

“We were lacking that ruthlessness, that killer instinct, that fox in the box.

“There was a lot of stoppages in the game so we couldn’t build any momentum. It’s bitterly frustrating with how the game played out today.

“You look after we scored our goal, straight away they had three stoppages, with one of them being over 75 seconds. It killed our momentum.

“It’s hard and its frustrating, but if it’s getting results you can’t knock it.

“You get teams that will play percentage football, you get teams that (play) totally out and out football, that is what happens in this division.

“It’s not the 70-80 per cent of the pitch, it’s the final 20 per cent of the opposition box where we have got to be more ruthless.”

Gillingham manager Steve Evans said: “We had to have a game plan and we rode our luck in certain aspects of the first half, but we threatened every time we went forward.

“I think we were by far the better side. The second half was probably more end-to-end than I would have liked but I think we had a really good foothold in the game.

“Darren is in a fortunate position where he can pick from some real quality players and 20,000 fans creating a fantastic atmosphere.

“We’re five unbeaten and people say there are too many draws in there – and they’re right.

“We’ve got 14 contracted players plus kids and loan players – that’s what we’ve got, so it makes it very difficult at times.”