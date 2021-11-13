Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Bromley score from late goalmouth scramble to earn draw at Stockport

By Press Association
November 13 2021, 7.34pm
Stockport and Bromley shared the points from a 1-1 draw (John Walton/PA)
Stockport and Bromley shared the points from a 1-1 draw (John Walton/PA)

Bromley equalised from a goalmouth scramble in the final minute as they salvaged a 1-1 draw away to Stockport in the National League.

Both sides had chances early on before Stockport’s Scott Quigley nearly opened the scoring from a tight angle after 23 minutes but Mark Cousins produced a fine save to deny the striker.

Five minutes into the second half Quigley scored when the ball broke to him on the edge of the area and he moved it to his left foot before shooting into the bottom corner.

Quigley was denied a chance to double his side’s lead with 10 minutes to go as Cousins blocked his effort and the ball rebounded off the forward for a goal kick.

Bromley equalised in a frantic goalmouth scramble at the death, with home defender Liam Hogan looking like he got the final touch.

