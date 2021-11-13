Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Plymouth goalkeeper Mike Cooper reports homophobic abuse during Accrington game

By Press Association
November 13 2021, 9.28pm
Plymouth keeper Mike Cooper reported “homophobic slurs” during his side’s game at Accrington (Adam Davy/PA)
Plymouth goalkeeper Mike Cooper has reported being subjected to homophobic slurs by some home supporters during his side’s League One win at Accrington Stanley.

Cooper posted a message on his Twitter account which was swiftly backed up by his club, whilst Stanley have launched an investigation.

After his side’s 4-1 win which sent them to the top of the table, Cooper wrote: “And to the @ASFCofficial young fans, homophobic slurs aren’t acceptable.”

Plymouth also described the “consistent homophobic slurs” during the second half of the match, and praised the support of the home club for working to identify the alleged perpetrators.

Plymouth tweeted: “During the second half of our Sky Bet League One fixture at Accrington Stanley, one of our players reported being subjected to consistent homophobic slurs from a small number of supporters within the stadium.

“Plymouth Argyle condemns this behaviour in the strongest possible terms, and applauds our players for taking a stand in the fight against discrimination.

“We would also like to thank our colleagues at Accrington Stanley, who have acted swiftly and supportively to begin an investigation to identify the individuals involved.”

Also in a statement, Stanley said they were aware of the alleged abuse and they were “conducting investigations”.

They added: “Stanley prides itself on being an inclusive community club and we will take the appropriate action if required.”

