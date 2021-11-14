Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Tomas Francis out of Wales side to face Fiji after training-ground concussion

By Press Association
November 14 2021, 9.44am
Wales prop Tomas Francis (David Davies/PA)
Wales prop Tomas Francis (David Davies/PA)

Prop Tomas Francis has been ruled out of Wales’ Autumn Nations Series game against Fiji at the Principality Stadium.

The Welsh Rugby Union said that the Ospreys forward suffered concussion during training on Friday.

He has been replaced in the starting line-up by Scarlets’ WillGriff John, who makes a first Test start after going on as a substitute against South Africa last weekend for his Wales debut.

Cardiff prop Dillon Lewis, meanwhile, joins the Wales replacements for Sunday’s clash in Cardiff.

Wales are seeking their first win of the autumn campaign following a 54-16 loss to New Zealand and 23-18 reversal against the Springboks.

More from The Courier