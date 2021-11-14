Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Gregor Townsend urges Scots to end autumn internationals on a high against Japan

By Press Association
November 14 2021, 3.57pm
Gregor Townsend is targeting a third win from four (Steve Welsh/PA)
Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend aims to use the lessons of Saturday’s defeat by South Africa to deliver their best autumn performance against Japan.

Townsend’s team threatened to follow up impressive victories over Tonga and Australia by downing the world champions as they led 10-8 at half-time.

Scotland matched the Springboks for tries thanks to Stuart Hogg’s double, which took the captain to joint top of the all-time try-scorers list for his country with 24.

But a 15-9 penalty count told for the visitors, who kicked themselves out of sight in the final quarter to win 30-15.

Scotland round off the Autumn Nations Series next Saturday against Japan, who suffered a 60-5 defeat against Ireland earlier this month.

“Japan will be a tough opponent,” Townsend said. “We won’t look too much at their result against Ireland.

Japan v Scotland
Scotland lost to Japan in the 2019 World Cup (David Davies/PA)

“They came close to beating Australia and they obviously beat us two years ago so we know what a difficult team Japan are and if you give them ball they will cause you problems.

“So that will be a very tough game for us and it will show the resilience of the group if we can bounce back after a painful defeat and put what we learned on Saturday and what we have learned over the last few weeks into our best performance of this Autumn Nations Series.

“That’s all we are working towards. We thought we would get it out on Saturday and we would have needed our very best performance to beat the world champions.

“Unfortunately that wasn’t the case. We will work again to do that next weekend.”

