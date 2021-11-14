Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Chelsea brush aside Manchester City to move a point behind WSL leaders Arsenal

By Press Association
November 14 2021, 5.44pm
Fran Kirby scored in Chelsea’s 4-0 triumph over Manchester City (Mike Egerton/PA)
Fran Kirby scored in Chelsea's 4-0 triumph over Manchester City (Mike Egerton/PA)

Chelsea closed the gap to Women’s Super League leaders Arsenal to a single point after cruising to a 4-0 victory over Manchester City at the City Football Academy.

Jessie Fleming opened the scoring in the second minute before Sam Kerr doubled Chelsea’s advantage going into the break. Second-half strikes from Fran Kirby and Magdalena Eriksson secured the Blues their sixth win of the campaign.

Simone Magill’s 76th-minute equaliser helped Everton earn a 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Walton Hall Park.

Sam Kerr
Sam Kerr (left) was on the scoresheet for Chelsea (Martin Rickett/PA_

The visitors went into the break in the ascendency after Ella Toone rounded off a superb early United counter-attack with a finish into the bottom right-hand corner. However, Everton drew with 14 minutes to go following a defensive error to give the hosts their first goal and point under new boss Jean-Luc Vasseur.

Birmingham are still waiting to register their opening win of the campaign after losing 1-0 to derby rivals Aston Villa at St Andrew’s.

Anita Asante bagged her first goal of the WSL season when she got on the end of a Sarah Mayling corner at the back post and powered the ball beyond Blues keeper Marie Hourihan.

Leicester were denied their first point of the campaign after a stoppage-time free-kick from Maisie Symonds snatched all three points for Brighton in a 1-0 win at the Amex Stadium.

The result leaves Leicester at the foot of the table having lost all seven of their games while Brighton climb up to third.

West Ham surrendered a two-goal lead as Reading fought back to earn a point in a 2-2 draw at the Chigwell Construction Stadium.

Lisa Evans broke the deadlock for the Hammers and Grace Fisk doubled their lead going into the interval. The Royals pulled a goal back through an Abbey-Leigh Stringer own goal in the 70th minute and left it late to steal a point when Emma Harries squeezed in at the back post to level things up.

On Saturday, Vivianne Miedema’s stoppage-time strike earned a point for Arsenal in the North London derby against Tottenham to retain their unbeaten start and keep the Gunners top of the league after matchweek seven. Spurs had taken the lead through Rachel Williams just after the hour.

