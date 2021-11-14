Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Manager Alex Revell parts company with Stevenage

By Press Association
November 14 2021, 7.55pm
Stevenage have parted company with Alex Revell (John Walton/PA)
Stevenage have parted company with Alex Revell (John Walton/PA)

League Two strugglers Stevenage have parted company with manager Alex Revell.

The 38-year-old and assistant Dean Wilkins will leave their roles on Monday, the club said.

Former Boro striker Revell took over as caretaker boss in February last year and was appointed permanent manager the following July.

He guided them to a 14th-place finish last season, but Boro are currently 21st having picked up just seven points from their last 12 league games.

Chairman Phil Wallace told the club website: “Revs gave everything for the club and could not have worked harder. We expected a successful season and some performances early in the season were outstanding.

“However, that early promise has not been repeated in the league and we both agree it is time for a change. Our conversations have been dignified and highly professional. We both care for the club and want the best for the club.

“We now need to see who is out there to form a new management team, but for the moment we have to focus on Tuesday’s FA Cup first-round replay with MK Dons and decide how best to approach the game.”