Manager Alex Revell parts company with Stevenage

League Two strugglers Stevenage have parted company with manager Alex Revell.

The 38-year-old and assistant Dean Wilkins will leave their roles on Monday, the club said.

Former Boro striker Revell took over as caretaker boss in February last year and was appointed permanent manager the following July.

He guided them to a 14th-place finish last season, but Boro are currently 21st having picked up just seven points from their last 12 league games.

Chairman Phil Wallace told the club website: “Revs gave everything for the club and could not have worked harder. We expected a successful season and some performances early in the season were outstanding.

“However, that early promise has not been repeated in the league and we both agree it is time for a change. Our conversations have been dignified and highly professional. We both care for the club and want the best for the club.

“We now need to see who is out there to form a new management team, but for the moment we have to focus on Tuesday’s FA Cup first-round replay with MK Dons and decide how best to approach the game.”