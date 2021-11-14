Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Wales goalkeeper Danny Ward treating free-scoring Belgium same as any opposition

By Press Association
November 14 2021, 10.32pm
Goalkeeper Danny Ward will be Wales’ last line of defence against Belgium on Tuesday (Nick Potts/PA)
Wales goalkeeper Danny Ward aims to stop free-scoring Belgium as if he was handling shots from his next-door neighbour.

Eden Hazard, Kevin De Bruyne and company roll into Cardiff on Tuesday with Belgium having scored 24 goals in seven games to win their World Cup qualifying section.

Wales need a point to take second spot ahead of the Czech Republic for a potential home semi-final in the March play-offs.

Roberto Martinez file photo
Manchester City’s Kevin De Bruyne (left) and head coach Roberto Martinez (right) have played key roles in Belgium winning their World Cup qualifying group (PA Wire via Belga)

Describing his mindset to stop the world’s top-ranked team, Leicester goalkeeper Ward said: “I play for a club in the Premier League who have got top international players.

“It’s every day you are around these people.

“If you are in goal and trying to stop a shot it doesn’t matter if it is Kevin De Bruyne, Gareth Bale, Youri Tielemans, Aaron Ramsey or your next-door neighbour.

“It doesn’t matter who it is. Your job is to keep the ball out of the net.

“You can’t get really caught up too much in who you are against.

“You have to concentrate on yourselves and make sure your performance is at as high a level as you can be.”

Belgium beat Estonia 3-1 on Saturday to book their place at Qatar 2022 and qualify for a fifth successive major tournament.

But Ward will not have to face Romelu Lukaku at the Cardiff City Stadium as the Chelsea striker is sidelined with an ankle problem.

Romelu Lukaku file photo
Belgium’s record scorer Romelu Lukaku misses the Wales game through injury (PA Wire via Belga)

Lukaku is Belgium’s all-time record scorer with 68 goals in 101 appearances.

“Obviously, that’s a help for us. He’s an amazing striker,” said Ward, who has claimed the goalkeeping gloves from long-time number one Wayne Hennessey over the last 12 months.

“He’s come back to the Premier League with Chelsea and he has proven wherever he has been he’s always scored goals.

“But Belgium are the number one ranked country in the world, so I’m sure they have got some other quality players at the top end of the pitch.

Belgium v Wales – FIFA World Cup 2022 – European Qualifying – Group E – King Power at Den Dreef Stadium
Kevin De Bruyne (left) celebrates scoring during Belgium’s 3-1 World Cup qualifying victory over Wales in March (PA Wire via Belga)

“Take a few players out and they can replace them with someone equally as good.”

Belgium beat Wales 3-1 in Leuven in March – the Dragons’ only defeat of the campaign.

Wales are already guaranteed a play-off place through their Nations League results last year.

But that is likely to be away from home if they lose to Belgium, denting hopes of a first World Cup finals appearance since 1958.

Ward added: “We’re in football for games like this.

“There’s a massive incentive for us all, even more so after what we did in the last couple of major tournaments at the Euros.

“We’ve not been at a World Cup for too long and it would be a dream for us.

“Hopefully we can put ourselves in a position where we’re a little bit closer.”

