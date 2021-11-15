Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Joe Salisbury and Rajeev Ram beat Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares in finals opener

By Press Association
November 15 2021, 12.26pm
Joe Salisbury, right, and Rajeev Ram were victorious in their first group match at the ATP Finals (Luca Bruno/AP)
Joe Salisbury won the battle of the Britons against Jamie Murray at the Nitto ATP Finals in Turin.

This is the first time two British doubles players have qualified for the tournament as one of the top eight teams of the year, with Salisbury partnering American Rajeev Ram and Murray teaming up with Brazilian Bruno Soares.

The pairs faced each other in their first group match and, for the third time this year, it was Salisbury and Ram that came out on top.

Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury (top) take on Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares
They had previously met in the semi-finals of the Australian Open and the final of the US Open, and here Salisbury and Ram capitalised on a fast start to win 6-1 7-6 (5).

Murray dropped serve twice in the opening set but the second was much tighter, with both teams missing chances to forge ahead.

Ram and Salisbury took an early lead in the tie-break, though, and a return winner from Ram on their second match point clinched victory for the second seeds.

