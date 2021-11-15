Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Injured Ireland captain Johnny Sexton sidelined for up to six weeks

By Press Association
November 15 2021, 1.34pm
Ireland captain Johnny Sexton will be sidelined for up to six weeks (Brian Lawless/PA)
Ireland captain Johnny Sexton will be sidelined for up to six weeks (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ireland captain Johnny Sexton has been ruled out of action for up to six weeks after being forced off injured during Saturday’s 29-20 win over New Zealand.

Fly-half Sexton twisted an ankle and a knee against the All Blacks in Dublin and will miss his country’s final autumn international against Argentina on Sunday.

The 36-year-old Leinster player will remain with Andy Farrell’s squad, while Connacht’s Jack Carty has been added to the group.

“Captain Johnny Sexton twisted a knee and ankle against New Zealand at the weekend which will rule him out of action for between four to six weeks,” read a statement from the Irish Rugby Football Union.

Sexton, who won his 100th international cap in the 60-5 win over Japan on November 6, left the Aviva Stadium field 15 from time against the Kiwis.

Replacement Joey Carbery kicked three crucial late penalties to secure a momentous victory and is expected to start against Los Pumas this weekend.

Carty, who won the last of his 10 caps at the 2019 World Cup, and Harry Byrne are the other number 10 options available to head coach Farrell.

Meanwhile, Munster forward Gavin Coombes returns to the squad following illness.

More from The Courier