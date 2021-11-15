Solihull’s Jordan Cranston banned for Wigan replay

An error occurred. Please try again.

Solihull Moors remain without suspended defender Jordan Cranston for Tuesday evening’s FA Cup first-round replay at home to Wigan.

Cranston completes a three-match ban following his dismissal against Yeovil on October 30.

Kyle Storer and Ryan Barnett are likely to be involved after returning from illness to feature in Saturday’s 2-0 National League defeat at Nott County, having missed the initial meeting with the League One Latics – a goalless draw – the previous weekend.

Winners of the tie will travel to League Two Colchester in round two.

Wigan will be without James McClean, Will Keane, Jordan Jones and Thelo Aasgaard due to international commitments.

Republic of Ireland duo McClean and Keane were involved in their country’s World Cup qualifiers against Portugal and Luxembourg, while winger Jones is with Northern Ireland and midfielder Aasgaard was selected by Norway Under-20s.

Defensive trio Jack Whatmough, Kell Watts and Curtis Tilt have been struggling with injuries and will be assessed.

Midfielders Jordan Cousins and Tom Naylor are not expected to be involved due to hamstring issues.