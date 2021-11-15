Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Solihull’s Jordan Cranston banned for Wigan replay

By Press Association
November 15 2021, 2.28pm
Solihull Moors defender Jordan Cranston is suspended (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Solihull Moors defender Jordan Cranston is suspended (Barrington Coombs/PA)

Solihull Moors remain without suspended defender Jordan Cranston for Tuesday evening’s FA Cup first-round replay at home to Wigan.

Cranston completes a three-match ban following his dismissal against Yeovil on October 30.

Kyle Storer and Ryan Barnett are likely to be involved after returning from illness to feature in Saturday’s 2-0 National League defeat at Nott County, having missed the initial meeting with the League One Latics – a goalless draw – the previous weekend.

Winners of the tie will travel to League Two Colchester in round two.

Wigan will be without James McClean, Will Keane, Jordan Jones and Thelo Aasgaard due to international commitments.

Republic of Ireland duo McClean and Keane were involved in their country’s World Cup qualifiers against Portugal and Luxembourg, while winger Jones is with Northern Ireland and midfielder Aasgaard was selected by Norway Under-20s.

Defensive trio Jack Whatmough, Kell Watts and Curtis Tilt have been struggling with injuries and will be assessed.

Midfielders Jordan Cousins and Tom Naylor are not expected to be involved due to hamstring issues.

