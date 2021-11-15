Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Oldham midfielder Faysal Bettache set to miss FA Cup replay against Ipswich

By Press Association
November 15 2021, 4.26pm
On-loan QPR forward Faysal Bettache is set to miss Oldham’s FA Cup replay at home to Ipswich (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
On-loan QPR forward Faysal Bettache is set to miss Oldham’s FA Cup replay at home to Ipswich (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Oldham midfielder Faysal Bettache looks set to miss their FA Cup replay against Ipswich.

The on-loan QPR player sat out the first meeting as his parent club did not want him cup-tied.

Zak Dearnley could challenge Hallam Hope, with just one goal all season, for a start up front.

Long-term absentee midfielders Ouss Cisse and Jamie Hopcutt both returned as unused substitutes in last weekend’s defeat at Exeter and are likely to be on the bench again.

Ipswich defender Kane Vincent-Young missed the draw at Oxford with a shoulder problem but could return as manager Paul Cook did not rate the injury serious.

Midfielder Tom Carroll is in contention for a squad place for the first time in almost two months having returned to training last week.

Defender Myles Kenlock could also be back after illness.

Left-back Matt Penney is also set to rejoin the squad having been rested for the last two matches but academy graduate Bailey Clements’ league debut performance in Saturday’s draw with Oxford means he is likely to keep his spot.

More from The Courier