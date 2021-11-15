Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kairo Mitchell pushing for Notts County start in Rochdale replay

By Press Association
November 15 2021, 4.32pm
Kairo Mitchell (right) is pushing for a place in Notts County’s starting line-up (David Davies/PA)
Kairo Mitchell is pushing for a place in Notts County’s starting line-up for their FA Cup first-round replay against Rochdale.

Mitchell came off the bench to score in his side’s National League win over Solihull Moors on Saturday and impressed boss Ian Burchnall in the process.

Kyle Cameron and Jim O’Brien could both be absent once again after missing the weekend’s clash with unspecified illnesses.

Alex Lacey and Frank Vincent stepped in and are set to feature again as Burchnall’s men look to book a second-round clash with either Sheffield Wednesday or Plymouth.

Rochdale boss Robbie Stockdale has a number of injuries to contend with after the weekend’s 2-2 draw with Leyton Orient in League Two.

Defender Sam Graham limped off midway through with a hamstring injury is almost certain to be ruled out.

Striker Josh Andrews came off the bench for the first time since his return from injury and could start while Max Taylor is also in contention.

Rochdale will be without defender Jim McNulty as the centre-back continues his rehabilitation following injury.

