Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Owen Farrell and Jamie George to miss England-South Africa clash

By Press Association
November 15 2021, 4.52pm Updated: November 15 2021, 5.12pm
Owen Farrell and Jamie George (Mike Egerton/Steve Haag/PA).
Owen Farrell and Jamie George (Mike Egerton/Steve Haag/PA).

Captain Owen Farrell and hooker Jamie George have withdrawn from England’s squad to face South Africa due to injury.

Farrell sustained an ankle problem during Saturday’s 32-15 win over Australia, while fellow Saracens player George suffered a knee issue in that game.

Jack Singleton and his uncapped Gloucester team-mate Harry Elrington have been called up by Eddie Jones ahead of Saturday’s Twickenham clash with the Springboks.

The Rugby Football Union also announced Joe Marler would join the group on Friday after completing his 10-day isolation period following a positive coronavirus test result.

England are preparing to meet South Africa for the first time since suffering a 32-12 defeat in the final of the 2019 World Cup in Yokohama.

Head coach Jones has named a 34-man squad for the game, which rounds off his side’s autumn campaign following consecutive wins over Tonga and the Wallabies.

Front-rower Singleton, 25, returns to the international fold having won three caps in 2019, including a substitute appearance against the United States during the World Cup pool stage.

Loosehead prop Elrington, 27, joined Gloucester ahead of the current season having begun his career with London Irish.