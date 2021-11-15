Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
No FA Cup return for Cheltenham’s Will Boyle

By Press Association
November 15 2021, 5.04pm
Cheltenham’s Will Boyle will be out for at least another three weeks (Tess Derry/PA)
Cheltenham will continue to be without Will Boyle as they prepare to welcome Gillingham to The Jonny-Rocks Stadium for the FA Cup first round replay.

The 26-year-old defender has not featured since Town’s 1-0 win over Accrington last month and boss Michael Duff confirmed “he can’t seem to shake” the injury.

Callum Wright will not be available but has returned to training on grass and may return to action in the coming weeks.

Charlie Raglan will also miss out after he had an operation on his knee injury last week and will remain on the sidelines for at least another four weeks.

Bailey Akehurst could be in line to start for Gillingham on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old came off the bench in the first game between the sides and then made his first professional league start against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Daniel Phillips may also feature after playing a full 90 minutes on the weekend following two months out with an ankle injury.

Vadaine Oliver and Kyle Dempsey suffered injuries in the 1-1 draw at Hillsborough and it remains to be seen whether they are fit enough to play in the FA Cup replay.

