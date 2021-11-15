No FA Cup return for Cheltenham’s Will Boyle

An error occurred. Please try again.

Cheltenham will continue to be without Will Boyle as they prepare to welcome Gillingham to The Jonny-Rocks Stadium for the FA Cup first round replay.

The 26-year-old defender has not featured since Town’s 1-0 win over Accrington last month and boss Michael Duff confirmed “he can’t seem to shake” the injury.

Callum Wright will not be available but has returned to training on grass and may return to action in the coming weeks.

Charlie Raglan will also miss out after he had an operation on his knee injury last week and will remain on the sidelines for at least another four weeks.

Bailey Akehurst could be in line to start for Gillingham on Tuesday.

The 18-year-old came off the bench in the first game between the sides and then made his first professional league start against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday.

Daniel Phillips may also feature after playing a full 90 minutes on the weekend following two months out with an ankle injury.

Vadaine Oliver and Kyle Dempsey suffered injuries in the 1-1 draw at Hillsborough and it remains to be seen whether they are fit enough to play in the FA Cup replay.