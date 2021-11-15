Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Garath McCleary could remain sidelined for Wycombe’s cup replay with Hartlepool

By Press Association
November 15 2021, 6.34pm
Garath McCleary could miss Wycombe’s FA Cup first-round replay with Hartlepool (Mike Egerton/PA)
Garath McCleary could miss Wycombe’s FA Cup first-round replay with Hartlepool (Mike Egerton/PA)

Wycombe will continue to be without a host of international players for their FA Cup first-round replay against Hartlepool on Tuesday.

Garath McCleary could remain sidelined and has not featured for the Chairboys since October 23.

Daryl Horgan, Sullay Kaikai and Tjay De Barr are all on international duty.

However, manager Gareth Ainsworth made a few changes for the previous game and could choose to do the same again.

Hartlepool could continue to be without Gavan Holohan for the midweek trip.

The midfielder sustained a knock during the 2-2 draw between the sides earlier this month and did not feature at the weekend as Pools lost 2-1 at home to Newport.

Jamie Sterry is also among those who could be sidelined after he missed Friday night’s match as he continues his return from a hamstring injury.

Striker Olufela Olomola is back in training but the match could come too soon for the former Southampton youth player.

