Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Matt Taylor could call on Sam Stubbs for Exeter’s FA Cup replay

By Press Association
November 15 2021, 6.40pm
Matt Taylor may call on Sam Stubbs to make his second appearance of the season (Tim Markland/PA)
Matt Taylor may call on Sam Stubbs to make his second appearance of the season (Tim Markland/PA)

Sam Stubbs could be in contention to feature in Exeter’s FA Cup first round replay against Bradford on Tuesday night.

The 22-year-old central defender made his debut for the Grecians in their Papa John’s Trophy victory over Bristol Rovers last week after recovering from a knee injury and may have a part to play in another cup tie against the Bantams.

Jevani Brown will be hoping to start and keep the momentum going after he scored for the first time in 45 matches in their 2-1 win over Oldham on Saturday.

Josh Coley recently returned from injury and is likely to play some minutes after being an unused substitute on the weekend.

Lee Angol could be in line to start for the visitors at St James Park.

The 27-year-old recently returned from a hamstring injury and came off the bench to net Bradford’s equaliser against Port Vale on Saturday.

The versatile Matty Foulds has started each of the club’s last four league games as well as the previous FA Cup tie between the sides and could line up from the off once again.

Oscar Threlkeld was substituted at half-time but it was not injury related.