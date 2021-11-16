Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Barcelona plotting move for marquee signing Mohamed Salah

By Press Association
November 16 2021, 7.32am Updated: November 16 2021, 9.28am
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (Martin Rickett/PA)
Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah (Martin Rickett/PA)

What the papers say

Barcelona are working on a deal to sign Mohamed Salah with new boss Xavi seeing the Liverpool man as key to a revival in the club’s fortunes, writes the Daily Mirror. Salah has 18 months left on his contract and the Catalan club are keen to land a marquee signing after losing Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann, the paper adds.

A name linked with Newcastle since their takeover is Aaron Ramsey, with the Wales midfielder poised to move away from Juventus writes the Daily Express. Ramsey, 30, left Arsenal for Serie A in 2019.

Hakim Ziyech
Hakim Ziyech is being linked with a move away from Chelsea (Ian Walton/PA)

Hakim Ziyech‘s time at Chelsea could be petering out, writes the Express. The paper says Borussia Dortmund are among those eager to sign the 28-year-old Morocco forward, who has struggled for game time at Stamford Bridge this season.

Nuno Espirito Santo is eager to stay in the Premier League after his dismissal as Tottenham manager writes the Daily Star, but the Sun reports that France may beckon for the former Wolves boss with Lyon and Lille potential destinations.

Galatasaray are on the verge of signing Arsenal’s Egypt midfielder Mohamed Elneny in January, reports the Daily Mirror.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Raheem Sterling: Barcelona are keen on bringing in the Manchester City winger on loan but the financial situation of the LaLiga side may prevent a deal from being done, Sport says.

Nicolas Pepe: Juventus have been offered a deal for the Arsenal player with Dejan Kulusevski moving the other way, writes Calciomercato.

Nathan Patterson: New Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard is keen for a reunion with the Rangers defender, but Bayern Munich, Atletico Madrid and Paris St Germain are also eager to land the 20-year-old Scotland right back, writes 90min.