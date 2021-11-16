Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Kyle Edmund withdraws from Battle of the Brits due to ongoing knee problem

By Press Association
November 16 2021, 10.52am
Kyle Edmund has been sidelined for more than a year with a knee injury (Steven Paston/PA)
Kyle Edmund has pulled out of next month’s Battle of the Brits event in Scotland because of continuing issues with his left knee.

The former British number one has not played a match since October 2020 having first experienced pain in his knee during the 2018 season.

He underwent surgery in April and was back hitting in early summer but he has not so far been able to return to competitive tennis.

He had been due to make his return in Jamie Murray’s Scotland versus England contest in Aberdeen just before Christmas but has now been forced to withdraw from that as well, with Jack Draper stepping into the England team.

A statement from organisers read: “Edmund has been forced to withdraw from the event because of a slower-than-expected recovery from the left knee injury which has kept him off the court for the last 13 months.”

The PA news agency understands the 26-year-old is still hopeful of being fit for the Australian Open in January, and the same goes for Johanna Konta, who has not played since mid-August because of a groin injury having also struggled with knee problems.

Meanwhile, the captains have been announced for the Battle of the Brits, with TV presenter Clare Balding and former footballer Chris Sutton leading England, while Scotland will be captained by football’s Ally McCoist and former golfer Paul Lawrie.

The event takes place on December 21 and 22.