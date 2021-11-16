Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
It’s frustrating for him – Gareth Bale ruled out as Wales host Belgium

By Press Association
November 16 2021, 11.24am
Wales captain Gareth Bale will miss Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier through injury (Bradley Collyer/PA)
Wales captain Gareth Bale will miss Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier through injury (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Gareth Bale has been ruled out of Wales’ World Cup qualifier against Belgium.

Bale won his 100th cap in the 5-1 victory over Belarus on Saturday after two months out with a hamstring injury but came off after 45 minutes.

Wales boss Robert Page had said that Real Madrid forward Bale would not start in Cardiff on Tuesday but may feature from the bench.

Wales v Belarus – FIFA World Cup 2022 – European Qualifying – Group E – Cardiff City Stadium
Gareth Bale, centre, won his 100th Wales cap against Belarus on Saturday (Bradley Collyer/PA)

But Bale has been omitted from the 23-man matchday squad that Wales have submitted to UEFA.

“He is going to be stiff,” Page said of Bale on Monday.

“He has not played for a couple of months and to throw him in was a big ask from a physical point of view.

“It’s frustrating for him. He made a tremendous effort to get fit for the (Belarus) game and he takes credit for that.”

Wales take on the world’s number one ranked side already guaranteed a World Cup play-off spot in March through their Nations League results.

A draw will secure a home semi-final tie as long as Turkey do not win by four goals in Montenegro.

