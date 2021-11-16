Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy charged with two more counts of rape

By Press Association
November 16 2021, 11.52am
Benjamin Mendy has been charged with two more counts of rape (Nick Potts/PA)
Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy has been charged with two more counts of rape.

Mendy, 27, now faces six allegations of rape in all after initially being charged in August with four counts of rape.

The France international has been in custody since his arrest in August after a number of bail applications were made but refused by judges.

Benjamin Mendy is on remand at HMP Altcourse in Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

Mendy is also charged with a single count of sexual assault, Cheshire Police said in a statement.

All the alleged offences relate to four women over the age of 16 and are alleged to have taken place between October 2020 and August 2021.

The statement from police added: “Cheshire Constabulary and the Crown Prosecution Service would like to remind everyone that criminal proceedings against Matturie and Mendy are live and that they have a right to a fair trial.”

Mendy, who is currently on remand at HMP Altcourse in Liverpool, is summonsed to appear at Stockport Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

A co-accused, Louis Saha Matturie, has also been charged with two additional counts of rape and one of sexual assault and now faces six rape charges in all.

Mendy was initially charged on August 26, with three counts of rape relating to an alleged incident in October 2020 and with the sexual assault of a woman in early January this year.

He was also charged with raping a woman in August this year.

Manchester United v Manchester City – Carabao Cup – Semi Final – Old Trafford
Mendy joined City from Monaco in 2017 (Shaun Botterill/PA)

The alleged attacks are said to have happened at his home address on Withinlee Road in Prestbury, Cheshire.

The left-back has played for Manchester City since 2017, when he joined from Monaco for a reported fee of £52million.

He was suspended by the club after being charged by police, pending an investigation.

Mendy’s co-accused, Matturie, 40, of Eccles, Greater Manchester, also faces six counts of rape and one of sexual assault relating to four complainants said to have taken place between March 2021 and August 2021.

Matturie is also in custody.

Both men are scheduled to go on trial on January 24 2022.